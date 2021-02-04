AAON Inc. (AAON) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) is 13.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.48 and a high of $77.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAON stock was last observed hovering at around $75.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.48% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -115.83% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.54, the stock is 5.33% and 12.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 27.56% off its SMA200. AAON registered 41.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.58.

The stock witnessed a 16.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.96%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

AAON Inc. (AAON) has around 2290 employees, a market worth around $3.95B and $520.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.46 and Fwd P/E is 57.53. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.61% and -2.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

AAON Inc. (AAON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AAON Inc. (AAON) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AAON Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $118.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

AAON Inc. (AAON) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in AAON Inc. (AAON), with 10.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.91% while institutional investors hold 92.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.26M, and float is at 41.35M with Short Float at 8.55%. Institutions hold 72.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.92 million shares valued at $356.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.33% of the AAON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 5.19 million shares valued at $312.71 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.24 million shares representing 8.11% and valued at over $255.37 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 3.31 million with a market value of $199.69 million.

AAON Inc. (AAON) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at AAON Inc. (AAON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lackey Paul K Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lackey Paul K Jr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70619.0 shares.

AAON Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Crews Mikel D (Retired VP of Operations) sold a total of 21,937 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $59.60 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39294.0 shares of the AAON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Thompson Rebecca (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,385 shares at an average price of $60.17 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 8,674 shares of AAON Inc. (AAON).

AAON Inc. (AAON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is trading 13.32% up over the past 12 months. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is 33.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.77.