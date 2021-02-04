Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Track to Reach $124.00 in a Year

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) is 12.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.38 and a high of $125.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEIS stock was last observed hovering at around $111.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.03% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.42% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -16.97% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.78, the stock is -3.18% and 5.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 41.06% off its SMA200. AEIS registered 49.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.46.

The stock witnessed a 11.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.89%, and is 4.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) has around 10917 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.39 and Fwd P/E is 19.51. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 225.88% and -13.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.35 with sales reaching $364.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 78.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS), with 545.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.43% while institutional investors hold 101.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.33M, and float is at 37.73M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 100.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.51 million shares valued at $346.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.40% of the AEIS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.02 million shares valued at $253.33 million to account for 10.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 2.95 million shares representing 7.70% and valued at over $185.4 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $116.57 million.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WASSERMAN YUVAL, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that WASSERMAN YUVAL sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $84.73 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that MCGIMPSEY THOMAS O (EVP & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 3,354 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $80.00 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39270.0 shares of the AEIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, WASSERMAN YUVAL (CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $76.13 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 164,948 shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS).

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 98.67% up over the past 12 months. CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) is -3.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.65% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.57.