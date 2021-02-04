American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) picks momentum as shares drop -0.31%

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) is 13.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.24 and a high of $30.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The AOUT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.28% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.42% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.34, the stock is -0.86% and 13.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 22.48% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.79.

The stock witnessed a 15.81% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.37%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $282.17M and $215.98M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.99. Distance from 52-week low is 58.03% and -35.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.10%).

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $58.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -910.40% this year.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT), with 98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 58.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.98M, and float is at 13.90M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 57.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.15 million shares valued at $14.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the AOUT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.0 million shares valued at $13.05 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.92 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $12.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.00% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $9.12 million.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fulmer Hugh Andrew, the company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Fulmer Hugh Andrew bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $13.26 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36707.0 shares.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Murphy Brian Daniel (President & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $13.28 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71481.0 shares of the AOUT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, WADECKI ISABELL MARIE (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $12.97 for $19448.0. The insider now directly holds 29,918 shares of American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT).