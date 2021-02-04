Analysts suggest Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) could spike 34.33% in a year

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) is 24.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.99 and a high of $40.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACLS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.33% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.33% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $36.12, the stock is 2.08% and 15.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 35.63% off its SMA200. ACLS registered 43.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.93.

The stock witnessed a 26.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.40%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has around 960 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $460.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.28 and Fwd P/E is 21.16. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.06% and -11.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $118.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS), with 648.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.94% while institutional investors hold 87.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.48M, and float is at 32.85M with Short Float at 3.49%. Institutions hold 86.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.86 million shares valued at $106.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the ACLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 2.59 million shares valued at $56.9 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.21 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $48.61 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $39.27 million.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FALLON LYNNETTE C, the company’s Executive VP, HR/Legal. SEC filings show that FALLON LYNNETTE C sold 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $27.43 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73307.0 shares.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that KURTZWEIL JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $27.52 per share for $82560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34439.0 shares of the ACLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, FALLON LYNNETTE C (Executive VP, HR/Legal) disposed off 28,648 shares at an average price of $26.00 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 73,220 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS).

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 42.23% up over the past 12 months. CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) is -3.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.