Analysts suggest Axos Financial Inc. (AX) could spike 12.5% in a year

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is 11.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.69 and a high of $43.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The AX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.55% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.00, the stock is 2.54% and 11.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 55.16% off its SMA200. AX registered 47.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.90.

The stock witnessed a 14.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.42%, and is 6.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has around 1099 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $626.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.15 and Fwd P/E is 12.15. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 206.91% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.40%).

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axos Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $157.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.30% in year-over-year returns.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Axos Financial Inc. (AX), with 6.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.68% while institutional investors hold 86.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.05M, and float is at 52.74M with Short Float at 4.49%. Institutions hold 77.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.02 million shares valued at $187.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.58% of the AX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.14 million shares valued at $119.71 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.49 million shares representing 4.21% and valued at over $58.0 million, while Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $46.99 million.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Axos Financial Inc. (AX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Constantine Thomas M, the company’s EVP and Chief Credit Officer. SEC filings show that Constantine Thomas M sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $32.93 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10184.0 shares.

Axos Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Bar-Adon Eshel (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $16.27 per share for $3254.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1841.0 shares of the AX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Bar-Adon Eshel (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $16.87 for $45542.0. The insider now directly holds 93,522 shares of Axos Financial Inc. (AX).