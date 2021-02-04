Analysts suggest DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) could spike 45.68% in a year

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) is -12.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $18.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $13.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -38.15% lower than the price target low of $7.47 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.32, the stock is -5.43% and -6.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -14.64% off its SMA200. DRD registered 82.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.42.

The stock witnessed a -20.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.62%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has around 2566 employees, a market worth around $914.76M and $275.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.04 and Fwd P/E is 21.82. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 241.51% and -42.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DRDGOLD Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 601.80% this year.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), with institutional investors hold 12.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.29M, and float is at 38.90M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 12.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 5.15 million shares valued at $60.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.72% of the DRD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ruffer LLP with 1.38 million shares valued at $16.33 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.23 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $14.54 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $7.07 million.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 48.78% up over the past 12 months. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is 20.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.