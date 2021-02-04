Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)?

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) is 15.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCLP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -22.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 5.84% and 11.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock 36.24% off its SMA200. CCLP registered -39.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1412 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0091.

The stock witnessed a 17.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.50%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.75% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has around 791 employees, a market worth around $56.86M and $389.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.07% and -43.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSI Compressco LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $72.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.00% in year-over-year returns.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in CSI Compressco LP (CCLP), with 17.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.39% while institutional investors hold 41.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.34M, and float is at 30.12M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 26.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 5.39 million shares valued at $4.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.38% of the CCLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Huber Capital Management, LLC with 0.99 million shares valued at $0.88 million to account for 2.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.92 million shares representing 1.95% and valued at over $0.82 million, while Wiley Bros.-Aintree Capital, LLC holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LARSON JAMES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LARSON JAMES R bought 31,992 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $1.20 per share for a total of $38371.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

CSI Compressco LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that LARSON JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 18,008 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $1.15 per share for $20666.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91465.0 shares of the CCLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Moscoso Michael E (Vice President, Finance) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.85 for $4250.0. The insider now directly holds 55,698 shares of CSI Compressco LP (CCLP).

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -29.03% down over the past 12 months. Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is -29.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.