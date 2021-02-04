Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM)?

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) is 13.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $9.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRAM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.23, the stock is -6.01% and -1.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -12.15% off its SMA200. MRAM registered 9.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.03.

The stock witnessed a 10.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.84%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $102.72M and $41.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.86% and -41.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.80%).

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everspin Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $10.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.64% while institutional investors hold 54.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.94M, and float is at 17.84M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 51.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.6 million shares valued at $9.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.43% of the MRAM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.52 million shares valued at $2.96 million to account for 2.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.49 million shares representing 2.60% and valued at over $2.8 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $2.45 million.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aggarwal Sanjeev, the company’s Vice President, Technology R&D. SEC filings show that Aggarwal Sanjeev sold 697 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $5.65 per share for a total of $3938.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22346.0 shares.

Everspin Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 02 that Aggarwal Sanjeev (Vice President, Technology R&D) sold a total of 303 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 02 and was made at $5.78 per share for $1751.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23043.0 shares of the MRAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Aggarwal Sanjeev (Vice President, Technology R&D) disposed off 8,535 shares at an average price of $6.60 for $56331.0. The insider now directly holds 14,500 shares of Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM).

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) that is 63.08% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.77% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.