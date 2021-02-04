Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)?

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is 6.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.99 and a high of $146.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The RBC stock was last observed hovering at around $129.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $147.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.42% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -18.65% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.52, the stock is -1.90% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 31.48% off its SMA200. RBC registered 53.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $108.47.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.41%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) has around 19560 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.24 and Fwd P/E is 19.27. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.05% and -11.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regal Beloit Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.59 with sales reaching $739.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Top Institutional Holders

435 institutions hold shares in Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC), with 804.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.98% while institutional investors hold 101.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.60M, and float is at 39.79M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 99.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.37 million shares valued at $504.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.23% of the RBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.75 million shares valued at $351.78 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.36 million shares representing 8.27% and valued at over $315.25 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $249.53 million.

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Avampato John, the company’s VP & Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Avampato John sold 420 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $119.47 per share for a total of $50177.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10767.0 shares.

Regal Beloit Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that FOATE DEAN A (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $118.34 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20471.0 shares of the RBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, DOERR CHRISTOPHER L (Director) disposed off 2,990 shares at an average price of $117.91 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 15,084 shares of Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC).

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 14.25% up over the past 12 months. The Timken Company (TKR) is 43.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.48% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.