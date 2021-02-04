Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Viad Corp. (VVI)?

Viad Corp. (NYSE: VVI) is 0.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.25 and a high of $69.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The VVI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.49% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -34.59% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $36.34, the stock is -0.45% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 53.90% off its SMA200. VVI registered -44.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.57.

The stock witnessed a 6.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.55%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Viad Corp. (VVI) has around 5361 employees, a market worth around $777.31M and $711.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.02% and -47.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Viad Corp. (VVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viad Corp. (VVI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viad Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.88 with sales reaching $25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -69.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -92.20% in year-over-year returns.

Viad Corp. (VVI) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in Viad Corp. (VVI), with 362.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 92.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.29M, and float is at 20.07M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 90.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.04 million shares valued at $63.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the VVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 1.51 million shares valued at $54.47 million to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 1.47 million shares representing 7.20% and valued at over $30.63 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.74% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $28.7 million.

Viad Corp. (VVI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Viad Corp. (VVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schechter Joshua, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schechter Joshua bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $17.63 per share for a total of $61716.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36589.0 shares.

Viad Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Schechter Joshua (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $18.79 per share for $56370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33089.0 shares of the VVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Henkels Virginia (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $44.59 for $89180.0. The insider now directly holds 7,159 shares of Viad Corp. (VVI).

Viad Corp. (VVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is trading 21.94% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.15.