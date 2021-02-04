AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) is -5.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.94 and a high of $34.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.22% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.97, the stock is -4.52% and -5.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -6.80% off its SMA200. AMK registered -24.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.09.

The stock witnessed a -2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.79%, and is -3.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) has around 729 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $432.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.16. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.78% and -32.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $76.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK), with 55.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 76.38% while institutional investors hold 102.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.28M, and float is at 17.18M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 24.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 2.25 million shares valued at $48.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.11% of the AMK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 1.81 million shares valued at $39.42 million to account for 2.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 1.81 million shares representing 2.49% and valued at over $39.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.05% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $32.35 million.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wolfsen Natalie Grace, the company’s EVP, Chief Solutions Officer. SEC filings show that Wolfsen Natalie Grace sold 22,846 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $23.03 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Wolfsen Natalie Grace (EVP, Chief Solutions Officer) sold a total of 18,452 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $23.36 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the AMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Wolfsen Natalie Grace (EVP, Chief Solutions Officer) disposed off 4,146 shares at an average price of $23.01 for $95399.0. The insider now directly holds 378,054 shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK).