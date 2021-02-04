AXT Inc. (AXTI) up 14.94% since start of the year

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) is 14.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $12.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXTI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -66.67% lower than the price target low of $6.60 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is -2.78% and 5.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 65.12% off its SMA200. AXTI registered 175.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.44.

The stock witnessed a 11.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.33%, and is 3.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) has around 731 employees, a market worth around $478.06M and $86.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.48. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 494.59% and -13.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXT Inc. (AXTI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AXT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $25.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.70% in year-over-year returns.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in AXT Inc. (AXTI), with 2.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.48% while institutional investors hold 70.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.15M, and float is at 38.66M with Short Float at 3.80%. Institutions hold 65.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 3.28 million shares valued at $20.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the AXTI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.68 million shares valued at $16.41 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. which holds 2.18 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $13.35 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $13.22 million.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at AXT Inc. (AXTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG MORRIS S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that YOUNG MORRIS S sold 37,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $10.01 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.75 million shares.

AXT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that YOUNG MORRIS S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 37,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $9.76 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.79 million shares of the AXTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, YOUNG MORRIS S (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $8.25 for $99000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,836,589 shares of AXT Inc. (AXTI).

AXT Inc. (AXTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 42.23% up over the past 12 months. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 1465.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.