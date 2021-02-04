Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) is 5.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.97 and a high of $19.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCSF stock was last observed hovering at around $12.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -16.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.85, the stock is 1.93% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 17.57% off its SMA200. BCSF registered -33.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.07.

The stock witnessed a 6.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.12%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.28% and -34.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $47.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.60% in year-over-year returns.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF), with 293.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 52.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.56M, and float is at 52.45M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 52.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Credit, LP with over 11.82 million shares valued at $120.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.31% of the BCSF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Employees Retirement System of Texas with 5.98 million shares valued at $60.96 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimension Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.65 million shares representing 7.20% and valued at over $47.38 million, while Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $20.65 million.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ewald Michael A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Ewald Michael A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $12.52 per share for a total of $50080.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69995.0 shares.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Hawkins Jeffrey B. (Director) bought a total of 18,204 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $12.50 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the BCSF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Dornaus Sally F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $10.43 for $26075.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF).