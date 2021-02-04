Banco de Chile (BCH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) is 0.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.50 and a high of $22.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCH stock was last observed hovering at around $20.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $22.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.28% off the consensus price target high of $28.08 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.25% lower than the price target low of $19.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.42, the stock is -4.37% and 0.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 13.16% off its SMA200. BCH registered -1.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.11.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.67%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Banco de Chile (BCH) has around 10911 employees, a market worth around $10.32B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.68 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.36% and -8.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Banco de Chile (BCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco de Chile (BCH) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco de Chile is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $690.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Banco de Chile (BCH) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Banco de Chile (BCH), with institutional investors hold 0.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.09M, and float is at 384.32M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 0.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.0 million shares valued at $30.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 82.61% of the BCH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.56 million shares valued at $8.51 million to account for 23.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 0.24 million shares representing 9.75% and valued at over $3.57 million, while Aperio Group LLC holds 7.17% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $2.62 million.

Banco de Chile (BCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) that is trading -23.36% down over the past 12 months. Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) is -24.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.77% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.16.