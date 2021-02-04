Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is 1.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.66 and a high of $44.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The BECN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.97% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -20.06% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.82, the stock is -2.82% and 2.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 28.44% off its SMA200. BECN registered 23.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.27.

The stock witnessed a 2.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.81%, and is 4.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has around 7582 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $6.94B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.44. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 249.94% and -7.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $1.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), with 496.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 105.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.87M, and float is at 55.27M with Short Float at 5.51%. Institutions hold 104.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 13.76 million shares valued at $427.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.83% of the BECN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.22 million shares valued at $162.07 million to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.89 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $151.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.86% of the shares totaling 4.76 million with a market value of $147.94 million.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmitz Thomas David, the company’s Interim Chief Acct. Officer. SEC filings show that Schmitz Thomas David sold 3,029 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $29.16 per share for a total of $88328.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 701.0 shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Young Douglas L (Director) bought a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $17.18 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14500.0 shares of the BECN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Harrison Christopher Anthony (EVP & Chief HR Officer) acquired 1,400 shares at an average price of $17.79 for $24899.0. The insider now directly holds 26,558 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN).

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 39.47% up over the past 12 months. Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) is 199.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.64% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.4.