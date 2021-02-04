BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) turns bullish with gain of 0.36 points

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) is 8.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $21.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The BYSI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.35% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 47.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.18, the stock is 3.03% and 11.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -4.19% off its SMA200. BYSI registered -25.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.86.

The stock witnessed a 8.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.13%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.51% and -38.70% from its 52-week high.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BeyondSpring Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), with 21.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.54% while institutional investors hold 21.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.30M, and float is at 11.14M with Short Float at 10.33%. Institutions hold 6.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.76 million shares valued at $10.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the BYSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 0.23 million shares valued at $3.06 million to account for 0.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.56% and valued at over $2.29 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $1.39 million.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 62.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.66% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.31.