BioVie Inc. (BIVI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is 158.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $43.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $38.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.12% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.66% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.66% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.81, the stock is 41.45% and 127.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 15.82% at the moment leaves the stock 236.42% off its SMA200. BIVI registered 895.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 196.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.64.

The stock witnessed a 154.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 465.43%, and is 49.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.84% over the week and 17.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1936.82% and 2.42% from its 52-week high.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -598.00% this year.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in BioVie Inc. (BIVI), with 11.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.83% while institutional investors hold 0.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.97M, and float is at 2.53M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 0.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advisor Group, Inc. with over 6000.0 shares valued at $57060.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the BIVI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 800.0 shares valued at $7608.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at BioVie Inc. (BIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GORLIN STEVE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GORLIN STEVE bought 2,430 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $7.95 per share for a total of $19319.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45100.0 shares.

BioVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that GORLIN STEVE (Director) bought a total of 2,570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $7.97 per share for $20483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42670.0 shares of the BIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, GORLIN STEVE (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.19 for $45950.0. The insider now directly holds 40,100 shares of BioVie Inc. (BIVI).