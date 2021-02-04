BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 36.16% Change This Year

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is 36.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $39.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The BXC stock was last observed hovering at around $38.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.88% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.88% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.84, the stock is 9.56% and 29.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 111.93% off its SMA200. BXC registered 215.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.21.

The stock witnessed a 42.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.75%, and is 14.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $383.26M and $2.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.57 and Fwd P/E is 15.03. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1006.67% and 1.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $759.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.80% in year-over-year returns.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC), with 364.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.85% while institutional investors hold 75.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.46M, and float is at 9.10M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 72.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with over 1.28 million shares valued at $27.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.55% of the BXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 0.87 million shares valued at $18.73 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Solas Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.48 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $10.33 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.00% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $10.19 million.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $26.60 per share for a total of $9.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Fennebresque Kim S (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $18.15 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29850.0 shares of the BXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Fennebresque Kim S (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $19.58 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 54,850 shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC).

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 39.47% up over the past 12 months. Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) is 199.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -105.52% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.75.