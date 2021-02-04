Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) is 26.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.04 and a high of $34.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOMN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.18% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -25.29% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.08, the stock is 28.09% and 38.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 86.53% off its SMA200. BOMN registered 71.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.86.

The stock witnessed a 33.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.08%, and is 23.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $987.50M and $45.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 89.95. Profit margin for the company is -30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.92% and 0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Omaha Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $11.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.95% while institutional investors hold 86.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.23M, and float is at 24.88M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 82.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnolia Group, LLC with over 10.12 million shares valued at $161.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 38.68% of the BOMN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Institute of Technology with 2.07 million shares valued at $33.13 million to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.04 million shares representing 7.81% and valued at over $32.7 million, while Verus Financial Partners, Inc. holds 5.80% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $24.29 million.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOSTON OMAHA Corp, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BOSTON OMAHA Corp bought 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.8 million shares.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is 327.82% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.58% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.79.