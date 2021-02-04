C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) makes 18.53% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) is 25.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.40 and a high of $44.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCCC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.1% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -21.91% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $41.45, the stock is 11.60% and 20.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 33.83% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.97.

The stock witnessed a 29.69% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.54%, and is 18.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.02% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $33.14M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.04% and -6.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.40%).

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.60% this year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), with 5.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.25% while institutional investors hold 42.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.09M, and float is at 37.33M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 36.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with over 21329.0 shares valued at $0.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the CCCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System with 2600.0 shares valued at $86138.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times.