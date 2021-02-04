Certara Inc. (CERT) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) is 5.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.70 and a high of $41.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CERT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.88% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.24% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $35.72, the stock is 2.06% and 0.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.59.

The stock witnessed a 8.24% in the last 1 month and is 7.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Certara Inc. (CERT) has around 841 employees, a market worth around $5.48B and $232.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 135.82. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.27% and -14.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Certara Inc. (CERT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Certara Inc. (CERT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Certara Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $60.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.20% this year.

Certara Inc. (CERT) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Certara Inc. (CERT), with 10.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.98% while institutional investors hold 60.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.51M, and float is at 140.78M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 55.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Emerald Advisers, LLC with over 0.26 million shares valued at $8.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the CERT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with 0.24 million shares valued at $8.09 million to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding.