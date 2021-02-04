Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) makes 5.92% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is 7.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.58 and a high of $284.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRL stock was last observed hovering at around $272.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.55% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.81% off the consensus price target high of $297.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -20.65% lower than the price target low of $222.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $267.85, the stock is -0.20% and 6.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 25.80% off its SMA200. CRL registered 70.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $260.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $233.04.

The stock witnessed a 7.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.05%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has around 17100 employees, a market worth around $13.42B and $2.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.66 and Fwd P/E is 30.23. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.24% and -5.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.1 with sales reaching $756.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Top Institutional Holders

656 institutions hold shares in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL), with 738.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 97.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.70M, and float is at 49.01M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 95.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.35 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.75% of the CRL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.92 million shares valued at $1.11 billion to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.78 million shares representing 3.58% and valued at over $403.67 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $287.11 million.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith David Ross, the company’s Corporate Executive VP & CFO. SEC filings show that Smith David Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $248.76 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15767.0 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that LaPlume Joseph W (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) sold a total of 6,739 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $250.28 per share for $1.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11356.0 shares of the CRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Barbo William D (Corporate Executive VP & CCO) disposed off 2,150 shares at an average price of $236.29 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 9,821 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -4.89% down over the past 12 months. Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) is 151.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.22% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.