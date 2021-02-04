Check out this: Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) is on the verge of a huge rally

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE: ECF) is 9.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $16.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The ECF stock was last observed hovering at around $16.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9%.

Currently trading at $15.23, the stock is 4.34% and 10.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -5.58% at the moment leaves the stock 25.91% off its SMA200. ECF registered 29.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.67.

The stock witnessed a 11.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.02%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.01. Distance from 52-week low is 142.52% and -6.74% from its 52-week high.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Analyst Forecasts

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF), with 63.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 34.80% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 34.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.13 million shares valued at $13.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the ECF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisors Asset Management, Inc. with 1.0 million shares valued at $11.61 million to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 0.72 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $8.31 million, while Guggenheim Capital, LLC holds 2.32% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $3.54 million.