Check out this: TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) is on the verge of a huge rally

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD) is 11.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGBD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is 3.66% and 4.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 23.91% off its SMA200. CGBD registered -17.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.69.

The stock witnessed a 11.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.90%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.51% and -19.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TCG BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $42.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.40% in year-over-year returns.

TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD), with 229.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 24.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.31M, and float is at 56.08M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 24.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.59 million shares valued at $14.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.82% of the CGBD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 1.31 million shares valued at $11.7 million to account for 2.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.26 million shares representing 2.25% and valued at over $11.27 million, while HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $7.04 million.

TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boswell Taylor, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Boswell Taylor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $9.45 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89274.0 shares.

TCG BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Nestor John G. (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $8.75 per share for $26250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19800.0 shares of the CGBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Boswell Taylor (Chief Investment Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $9.20 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 67,274 shares of TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD).