Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: GLV) stock Surged by 1.10% yesterday

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: GLV) is 6.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $10.99, the stock is 1.69% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 16.58% off its SMA200. GLV registered -5.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.83.

The stock witnessed a 4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.46%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 108.94% and -7.65% from its 52-week high.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) Analyst Forecasts

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), with 17.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 15.88% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 15.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 0.62 million shares valued at $5.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.40% of the GLV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SIT Investment Associates Inc with 0.11 million shares valued at $1.03 million to account for 1.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 92059.0 shares representing 1.09% and valued at over $0.85 million, while Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 59601.0 with a market value of $0.55 million.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McNally Kevin Joseph, the company’s Trustee. SEC filings show that McNally Kevin Joseph bought 5,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $5.97 per share for a total of $35217.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5900.0 shares.