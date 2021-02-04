CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) is 3.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.26 and a high of $174.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCMP stock was last observed hovering at around $157.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.19% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.77% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $157.16, the stock is -1.63% and 2.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 7.42% off its SMA200. CCMP registered 2.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $154.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.27%, and is 4.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) has around 2082 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.57 and Fwd P/E is 20.68. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.33% and -10.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CMC Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.77 with sales reaching $283.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 191.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) Top Institutional Holders

340 institutions hold shares in CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP), with 305.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 94.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.07M, and float is at 28.85M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 93.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 million shares valued at $471.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.33% of the CCMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.72 million shares valued at $388.08 million to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 1.51 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $215.87 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $208.74 million.

CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dysard Jeffrey Michael, the company’s VP and Pres. of Perf. Material. SEC filings show that Dysard Jeffrey Michael sold 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $146.67 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7383.0 shares.

CMC Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that KLEIN BARBARA A (Director) sold a total of 6,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $152.05 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23454.0 shares of the CCMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, NOGLOWS WILLIAM P (Director) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $161.51 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 23,413 shares of CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP).

CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Materion Corporation (MTRN) that is trading 19.77% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -11.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.7% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.