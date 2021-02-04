CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Is Up 1.16% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is 1.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $49.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.88% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.47% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $39.41, the stock is -0.79% and 3.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 18.67% off its SMA200. CNA registered -10.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.27.

The stock witnessed a 3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.48%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $10.95B and $10.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.63 and Fwd P/E is 10.11. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.51% and -20.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNA Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $1.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.30% in year-over-year returns.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), with 548.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 100.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 271.70M, and float is at 270.84M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 100.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Loews Corporation with over 243.21 million shares valued at $7.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 89.62% of the CNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.74 million shares valued at $172.01 million to account for 2.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. which holds 1.59 million shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $47.56 million, while First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $54.41 million.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 5.17% up over the past 12 months. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is -27.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.58% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.