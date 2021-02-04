Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) is 23.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $8.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The CODA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is 23.95% and 26.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -4.39% at the moment leaves the stock 35.61% off its SMA200. CODA registered 19.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.97.

The stock witnessed a 19.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.37%, and is 16.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.12% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $82.80M and $20.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.86 and Fwd P/E is 12.16. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.69% and -5.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coda Octopus Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $4.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.90% in year-over-year returns.

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA), with 6.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.21% while institutional investors hold 37.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.75M, and float is at 4.49M with Short Float at 7.75%. Institutions hold 15.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. with over 0.54 million shares valued at $3.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.06% of the CODA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.23 million shares valued at $1.28 million to account for 2.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 0.17 million shares representing 1.55% and valued at over $0.92 million, while Rice, Hall, James & Associates holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.84 million.

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Midgley Michael, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Midgley Michael sold 7,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $5.90 per share for a total of $41920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Coda Octopus Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Midgley Michael (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 38 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $5.90 per share for $224.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7105.0 shares of the CODA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, HAMILTON MICHAEL J. (Director) disposed off 2,010 shares at an average price of $5.55 for $11156.0. The insider now directly holds 1,143 shares of Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA).

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) that is trading 19.59% up over the past 12 months. ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is -49.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.79.