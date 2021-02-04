Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) – The 52.67% Upside Potential Remains

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) is 39.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $5.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $8.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.67% off the consensus price target high of $8.05 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.67% higher than the price target low of $8.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is 11.94% and 31.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 84.18% off its SMA200. CCM registered 46.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3406 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2875.

The stock witnessed a 19.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.95%, and is 10.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 9.70% over the month.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) has around 738 employees, a market worth around $163.11M and $28.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 237.17% and -35.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.60%).

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM), with 7.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.00% while institutional investors hold 1.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.41M, and float is at 0.38M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 1.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.24 million shares valued at $0.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.24% of the CCM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.22 million to account for 0.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Smart Portfolios, Llc which holds 17000.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $33575.0, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 12658.0 with a market value of $24999.0.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading 122.22% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 61.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2300.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.