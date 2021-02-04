Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) is -1.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $199.00 and a high of $539.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CACC stock was last observed hovering at around $331.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.8% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.02% off the consensus price target high of $373.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -91.72% lower than the price target low of $177.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $339.34, the stock is -3.36% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. CACC registered -21.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $345.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $365.09.

The stock witnessed a 0.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.95%, and is -9.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has around 2016 employees, a market worth around $5.77B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.39. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.52% and -37.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Acceptance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $7.15 with sales reaching $419.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Top Institutional Holders

282 institutions hold shares in Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), with 5.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.81% while institutional investors hold 103.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.85M, and float is at 12.39M with Short Float at 18.59%. Institutions hold 72.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott General Partners LLC with over 1.74 million shares valued at $588.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the CACC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vulcan Value Partners, LLC with 1.59 million shares valued at $537.89 million to account for 9.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. which holds 1.29 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $437.28 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 6.88% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $411.31 million.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH ARTHUR L, the company’s Chief Analytics Officer. SEC filings show that SMITH ARTHUR L sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $433.52 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13945.0 shares.

Credit Acceptance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that ROBERTS BRETT A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 21,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $512.47 per share for $10.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the CACC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Flanagan Glenda J (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $513.10 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 8,000 shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC).

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) that is trading 14.80% up over the past 12 months. Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) is 24.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.61% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 23.23.