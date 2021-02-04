Dissecting Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is 70.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $9.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.26% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 94.26% higher than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.23, the stock is 17.55% and 57.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 7.43% at the moment leaves the stock 60.54% off its SMA200. LTBR registered 74.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.31.

The stock witnessed a 73.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 186.90%, and is 15.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.10% over the week and 16.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 322.81% and -22.34% from its 52-week high.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightbridge Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR), with 225.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.00% while institutional investors hold 3.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.63M, and float is at 5.59M with Short Float at 4.55%. Institutions hold 3.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86118.0 shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.53% of the LTBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 31085.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 17060.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $71140.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 13414.0 with a market value of $55936.0.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times.