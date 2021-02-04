Dissecting Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ: QLI) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ: QLI) is -26.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.72 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The QLI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $7.35, the stock is -12.46% and -12.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -12.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.40.

The stock is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.36% over the week.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI) has around 288 employees, a market worth around $279.45M and $46.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.50. Distance from 52-week low is 9.38% and -66.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.02M, and float is at 8.06M with Short Float at 0.90%.