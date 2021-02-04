Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is 6.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.08 and a high of $47.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGBN stock was last observed hovering at around $44.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.4% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -37.41% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.97, the stock is -0.71% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 31.25% off its SMA200. EGBN registered -1.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.24.

The stock witnessed a 7.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.88%, and is 4.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has around 470 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $390.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.74 and Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.51% and -6.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $82.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.85% while institutional investors hold 76.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.23M, and float is at 30.03M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 71.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.64 million shares valued at $124.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the EGBN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.99 million shares valued at $80.08 million to account for 9.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.91 million shares representing 9.17% and valued at over $78.05 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $41.12 million.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rheaume Lindsey S, the company’s EVP/CLO-C&I. SEC filings show that Rheaume Lindsey S sold 5,627 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $30.93 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10007.0 shares.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Rheaume Lindsey S (EVP/CLO-C&I) sold a total of 2,329 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $31.02 per share for $72244.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15634.0 shares of the EGBN stock.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is trading 3.24% up over the past 12 months. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is -4.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.