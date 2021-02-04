Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Volatility At 4.15%, Should You Add A Position?

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) is 14.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.83 and a high of $118.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXP stock was last observed hovering at around $115.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.57% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -1.88% lower than the price target low of $114.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.14, the stock is 3.35% and 12.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 38.75% off its SMA200. EXP registered 31.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.02.

The stock witnessed a 16.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.92%, and is 7.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $4.96B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.93 and Fwd P/E is 15.80. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.65% and -1.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.22 with sales reaching $332.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Top Institutional Holders

404 institutions hold shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), with 603.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 97.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.49M, and float is at 41.10M with Short Float at 4.09%. Institutions hold 95.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.78 million shares valued at $326.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.00% of the EXP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.63 million shares valued at $313.17 million to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.28 million shares representing 7.81% and valued at over $283.12 million, while Sachem Head Capital Management, LP holds 6.39% of the shares totaling 2.68 million with a market value of $231.58 million.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Devlin William R, the company’s SVP, Controller. SEC filings show that Devlin William R sold 11,947 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $109.55 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33988.0 shares.

Eagle Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Haack Michael (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $107.39 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51293.0 shares of the EXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Devlin William R (SVP, Controller) disposed off 2,208 shares at an average price of $103.53 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 33,988 shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP).

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) that is trading 43.10% up over the past 12 months. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is 5.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.86.