Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) is -0.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.80 and a high of $59.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGRX stock was last observed hovering at around $49.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.83% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.44% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.07% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.49, the stock is -5.41% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -5.74% at the moment leaves the stock -1.05% off its SMA200. EGRX registered -16.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.55.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.55%, and is -3.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $608.55M and $186.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 131.33 and Fwd P/E is 17.76. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.54% and -21.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $53.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX), with 2.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.24% while institutional investors hold 127.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.53M, and float is at 10.14M with Short Float at 14.13%. Institutions hold 99.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.91 million shares valued at $81.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.64% of the EGRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 1.7 million shares valued at $72.16 million to account for 13.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.8 million shares representing 6.10% and valued at over $33.77 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $31.39 million.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.31% up over the past 12 months. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) is 27.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.2% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.28.