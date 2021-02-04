EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) stock Plunged by -0.04% yesterday

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) is 0.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.85 and a high of $101.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The EME stock was last observed hovering at around $92.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.65% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.4% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.16, the stock is -3.59% and 0.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 24.46% off its SMA200. EME registered 10.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.03.

The stock witnessed a 3.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.22%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $8.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.36 and Fwd P/E is 15.96. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.22% and -9.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EMCOR Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.44 with sales reaching $2.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Top Institutional Holders

463 institutions hold shares in EMCOR Group Inc. (EME), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.89% while institutional investors hold 99.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.98M, and float is at 53.84M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 97.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.55 million shares valued at $443.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.93% of the EME Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.99 million shares valued at $337.9 million to account for 9.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 2.83 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $191.93 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $157.87 million.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATZ R KEVIN, the company’s EVP – Shared Services. SEC filings show that MATZ R KEVIN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $87.74 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

EMCOR Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Guzzi Anthony (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 14,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $85.01 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the EME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Guzzi Anthony (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 512 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $40960.0. The insider now directly holds 336,252 shares of EMCOR Group Inc. (EME).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading 46.77% up over the past 12 months. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is -2.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.18.