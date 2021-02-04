EnerSys (ENS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is 4.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.21 and a high of $94.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENS stock was last observed hovering at around $87.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.86% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.99% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.14, the stock is -1.78% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 21.10% off its SMA200. ENS registered 12.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.71.

The stock witnessed a 7.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.34%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

EnerSys (ENS) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $2.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.73 and Fwd P/E is 15.56. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.50% and -7.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

EnerSys (ENS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnerSys (ENS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnerSys is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $760.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year.

EnerSys (ENS) Top Institutional Holders

374 institutions hold shares in EnerSys (ENS), with 783.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.84% while institutional investors hold 100.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.52M, and float is at 41.79M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 98.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.5 million shares valued at $302.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.57% of the ENS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.7 million shares valued at $248.45 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.65 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $177.99 million, while Boston Partners holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $152.83 million.

EnerSys (ENS) Insider Activity

A total of 178 insider transactions have happened at EnerSys (ENS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 164 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zogby Andrew M., the company’s Pres. Energy Systems Global. SEC filings show that Zogby Andrew M. sold 4,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $74.07 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17376.0 shares.

EnerSys disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Aschke Holger P (President – EMEA & APAC) sold a total of 9,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $73.78 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28197.0 shares of the ENS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Aschke Holger P (President – EMEA & APAC) disposed off 4,730 shares at an average price of $73.96 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 37,617 shares of EnerSys (ENS).

EnerSys (ENS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) that is trading -16.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.97.