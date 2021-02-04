Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) up 33.25% since start of the year

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) is 33.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $19.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVLO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.25% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -46.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.11, the stock is 8.47% and 50.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 162.67% off its SMA200. EVLO registered 222.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 318.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.89.

The stock witnessed a 35.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 312.02%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.75% over the week and 11.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 435.22% and -19.16% from its 52-week high.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.70% this year.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO), with 240.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 87.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.17M, and float is at 42.89M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 87.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 22.9 million shares valued at $120.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.24% of the EVLO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.0 million shares valued at $26.36 million to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 3.06 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $16.14 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $13.22 million.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Epstein David R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Epstein David R bought 7,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $6.66 per share for a total of $51261.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17700.0 shares.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Liu Xiaoli Jacqueline (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $5.17 per share for $15510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EVLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Epstein David R (Director) acquired 5,752 shares at an average price of $4.49 for $25804.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO).