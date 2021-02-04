EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) makes 6.07% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is -9.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVOP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.88% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -28.74% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.46, the stock is -7.60% and -6.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.71% off its SMA200. EVOP registered -15.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.60.

The stock witnessed a -8.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.19%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $451.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.76. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.70% and -18.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVO Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $120.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.50% in year-over-year returns.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP), with 307.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 96.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.68M, and float is at 41.03M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 96.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Advisory Inc. with over 4.53 million shares valued at $112.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.77% of the EVOP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.61 million shares valued at $89.8 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.98 million shares representing 7.10% and valued at over $74.17 million, while Ranger Investment Management, LP holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $50.4 million.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by de Groot Steven J, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that de Groot Steven J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $56000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

EVO Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Wilson Darren (President, International) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $27.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73195.0 shares of the EVOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, de Groot Steven J (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $56000.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP).