First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE: FEN) is 11.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.03 and a high of $21.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The FEN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $11.95, the stock is 1.67% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 12.45% off its SMA200. FEN registered -43.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.38.

The stock witnessed a 11.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.49%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 98.18% and -44.91% from its 52-week high.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) Analyst Forecasts

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN), with institutional investors hold 26.14% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 26.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC with over 0.73 million shares valued at $6.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.66% of the FEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc with 0.48 million shares valued at $4.34 million to account for 2.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.37 million shares representing 1.86% and valued at over $3.38 million, while Cornerstone Advisors, LLC holds 1.28% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $2.32 million.