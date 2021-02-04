Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FLUX Stock Is Going Next

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) is -9.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $22.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLUX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -19.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.54, the stock is -9.97% and 10.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 69.70% off its SMA200. FLUX registered 70.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.04.

The stock witnessed a 1.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.04%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $195.65M and $19.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 308.95% and -30.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-545.60%).

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $5.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX), with 4.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.21% while institutional investors hold 19.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.54M, and float is at 7.39M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 11.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Formidable Asset Management, LLC with over 0.63 million shares valued at $10.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.55% of the FLUX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $2.46 million to account for 1.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. which holds 39290.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Limited holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 30000.0 with a market value of $0.2 million.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.