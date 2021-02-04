Galapagos NV (GLPG) – The 2.79% Upside Potential Remains

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) is 5.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.01 and a high of $274.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLPG stock was last observed hovering at around $105.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7% off its average median price target of $107.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.7% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -14.89% lower than the price target low of $90.54 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $104.02, the stock is -1.00% and -5.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -33.59% off its SMA200. GLPG registered -58.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.65.

The stock witnessed a 5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.18%, and is -4.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.84% and -62.04% from its 52-week high.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galapagos NV (GLPG) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galapagos NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.44 with sales reaching $136.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -317.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Galapagos NV (GLPG), with institutional investors hold 11.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.41M, and float is at 41.96M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 11.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 2.28 million shares valued at $324.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.49% of the GLPG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 1.42 million shares valued at $201.93 million to account for 2.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.95 million shares representing 1.46% and valued at over $135.36 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $48.74 million.

Galapagos NV (GLPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 2.54% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -3.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.