GKOS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Now

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) is 23.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.31 and a high of $92.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The GKOS stock was last observed hovering at around $92.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.02% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -93.0% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.64, the stock is 9.68% and 22.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 75.20% off its SMA200. GKOS registered 55.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.49.

The stock witnessed a 31.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.01%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $217.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.43% and -0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glaukos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $67.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 202.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.09% while institutional investors hold 119.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.71M, and float is at 43.57M with Short Float at 9.90%. Institutions hold 115.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.61 million shares valued at $327.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.71% of the GKOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 6.57 million shares valued at $325.38 million to account for 14.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 4.38 million shares representing 9.75% and valued at over $217.14 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.72% of the shares totaling 4.37 million with a market value of $216.48 million.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calcaterra Chris M., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Calcaterra Chris M. sold 60,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $88.38 per share for a total of $5.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Glaukos Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that LINK WILLIAM J PHD (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $67.97 per share for $3.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15439.0 shares of the GKOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Burns Thomas William (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 207,447 shares at an average price of $39.23 for $8.14 million. The insider now directly holds 305,889 shares of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS).

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 47.90% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -12.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.64.