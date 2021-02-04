Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.63% Change This Year

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is 8.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The CO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is 1.03% and 3.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 15.42% off its SMA200. CO registered -17.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8679 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7380.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.25%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) has around 1260 employees, a market worth around $480.98M and $186.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.66% and -20.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Cord Blood Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $38.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO), with 86.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.43% while institutional investors hold 60.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.70M, and float is at 34.73M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 17.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 4.0 million shares valued at $14.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.29% of the CO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 0.9 million shares valued at $3.2 million to account for 0.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oasis Management Co Ltd which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.60% and valued at over $2.57 million, while Man Group PLC holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $2.23 million.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.