Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) makes 0.13% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is 17.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.90 and a high of $35.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The GVA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.34% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -185.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.41, the stock is -3.29% and 9.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 49.69% off its SMA200. GVA registered 14.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.63.

The stock witnessed a 17.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.29%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $3.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.66. Distance from 52-week low is 252.92% and -10.56% from its 52-week high.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Granite Construction Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $909.84M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), with 480.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 98.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.74M, and float is at 46.20M with Short Float at 8.74%. Institutions hold 97.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.95 million shares valued at $122.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.86% of the GVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.02 million shares valued at $106.1 million to account for 12.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.71 million shares representing 10.07% and valued at over $82.92 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 2.94 million with a market value of $51.69 million.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading 46.77% up over the past 12 months. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is 5.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.99.