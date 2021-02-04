Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) is -2.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.64 and a high of $14.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMTV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 27.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is -0.40% and -4.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 6.63% off its SMA200. HMTV registered -25.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.64.

The stock witnessed a -2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.17%, and is 5.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $371.43M and $143.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.37. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.81% and -29.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $43.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.70% in year-over-year returns.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV), with 6.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.16% while institutional investors hold 80.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.49M, and float is at 17.06M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 68.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fine Capital Partners, L.P. with over 1.7 million shares valued at $14.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the HMTV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with 1.26 million shares valued at $10.96 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.98 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $8.53 million, while American International Group Inc holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $8.5 million.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hindery Leo J. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hindery Leo J. Jr. sold 5,579 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $8.89 per share for a total of $49597.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10765.0 shares.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Hindery Leo J. Jr. (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $8.58 per share for $42900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16344.0 shares of the HMTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Hindery Leo J. Jr. (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $8.69 for $43450.0. The insider now directly holds 21,344 shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV).

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 37.22% up over the past 12 months. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is -29.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.