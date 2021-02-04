Here are the top Institutional holders of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) is 8.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $55.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The GBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.13% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.62% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.73, the stock is 6.33% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 11.07% off its SMA200. GBIO registered a gain of 51.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.91.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.99%, and is 17.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 11.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.76% and -44.85% from its 52-week high.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Generation Bio Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.30% this year.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Top Institutional Holders

85 institutions hold shares in Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), with 6.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.13% while institutional investors hold 103.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.47M, and float is at 30.11M with Short Float at 8.56%. Institutions hold 88.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.37 million shares valued at $227.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.23% of the GBIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.32 million shares valued at $133.56 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 2.81 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $86.99 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $76.88 million.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Angelino Mark D., the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Angelino Mark D. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $32.97 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Generation Bio Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Zimmermann Tracy (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $33.09 per share for $82725.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Stanton Matthew (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) disposed off 5,630 shares at an average price of $32.54 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 198,154 shares of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO).