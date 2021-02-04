Here are the top Institutional holders of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) shares

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) is -2.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.67 and a high of $137.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRAH stock was last observed hovering at around $124.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.18% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.65% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.19% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.31, the stock is -4.98% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 15.10% off its SMA200. PRAH registered 14.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.11.

The stock witnessed a -0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.90%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) has around 17500 employees, a market worth around $7.97B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.77 and Fwd P/E is 21.04. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.47% and -11.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.47 with sales reaching $829.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) Top Institutional Holders

408 institutions hold shares in PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH), with 155.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 99.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.15M, and float is at 63.97M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 98.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.1 million shares valued at $720.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.07% of the PRAH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.59 million shares valued at $668.38 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.39 million shares representing 9.97% and valued at over $648.68 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 8.53% of the shares totaling 5.47 million with a market value of $554.9 million.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gaenzle Christopher L, the company’s EVP, CAO & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gaenzle Christopher L sold 3,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $130.04 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34500.0 shares.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Bonello Michael J. (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 33,372 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $120.12 per share for $4.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21276.0 shares of the PRAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, SHANNON COLIN (President & CEO) disposed off 6,073 shares at an average price of $102.88 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 56,927 shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH).

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) that is trading -31.10% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.