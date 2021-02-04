Here are the top Institutional holders of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is 1.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.57 and a high of $135.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The RS stock was last observed hovering at around $120.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.22% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.75% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.10, the stock is -3.35% and -0.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 14.75% off its SMA200. RS registered 4.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.69.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.08%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has around 15300 employees, a market worth around $7.89B and $9.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.98 and Fwd P/E is 14.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.02% and -9.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.02 with sales reaching $2.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Top Institutional Holders

555 institutions hold shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), with 421.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 85.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.76M, and float is at 63.34M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 84.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.49 million shares valued at $662.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.18% of the RS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.68 million shares valued at $579.85 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.41 million shares representing 3.77% and valued at over $245.56 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $239.16 million.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ajemyan Arthur, the company’s VP, Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Ajemyan Arthur sold 2,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $119.69 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7777.0 shares.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Koch Stephen Paul (Sr. VP, Operations) sold a total of 6,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $119.67 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12749.0 shares of the RS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Lewis Karla R (Sr. EVP & CFO) disposed off 9,280 shares at an average price of $119.67 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 86,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS).

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 35.37% up over the past 12 months. Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) is -5.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.