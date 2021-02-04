Here are the top Institutional holders of Transcat Inc. (TRNS) shares

Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) is 17.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.50 and a high of $37.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.94% off its average median price target of $42.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.84% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.43% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $40.75, the stock is 14.02% and 18.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 7.78% at the moment leaves the stock 37.91% off its SMA200. TRNS registered 33.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.18.

The stock witnessed a 19.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.27%, and is 15.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Transcat Inc. (TRNS) has around 772 employees, a market worth around $304.00M and $169.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.28 and Fwd P/E is 32.68. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.97% and 7.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Transcat Inc. (TRNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transcat Inc. (TRNS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transcat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $46.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Transcat Inc. (TRNS) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Transcat Inc. (TRNS), with 491.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.61% while institutional investors hold 80.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.42M, and float is at 6.95M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 74.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 0.55 million shares valued at $16.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.37% of the TRNS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Juniper Investment Company, LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $11.79 million to account for 5.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.4 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $11.74 million, while ACK Asset Management, LLC holds 5.39% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $11.74 million.

Transcat Inc. (TRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Transcat Inc. (TRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rudow Lee D., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Rudow Lee D. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $36.50 per share for a total of $36500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Transcat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Rudow Lee D. (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $36.38 per share for $72760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TRNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Rudow Lee D. (President and CEO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $70000.0. The insider now directly holds 163,187 shares of Transcat Inc. (TRNS).

Transcat Inc. (TRNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is 14.25% higher over the past 12 months. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) is 4.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 53780.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.